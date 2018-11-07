Gazprom Sees Place for Both Russian Gas, US LNG in Europe - Deputy Chairman

"We in Russia are ready to supply as much gas as Europe needs. And we do not aim to claim 100 percent of this additional import. There is a place for supplies of US LNG, as well as of other gas from other sources if it appears," Medvedev said during a Russian-German raw materials business conference in Potsdam.
He added that Gazprom intended to contribute to the security of Europe's natural gas supply.
Last week, Gazprom said it had increased gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union in January-October by 4.4 percent to 164.1 billion cubic meters (5.8 trillion cubic feet) year-on-year.
