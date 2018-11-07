Gazprom Sees Place for Both Russian Gas, US LNG in Europe - Deputy Chairman

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Russia’s Gazprom energy giant does not aim to cover all Europe’s gas needs, so there is a place for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and other sources, Gazprom Management Board Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev said Wednesday.

"We in Russia are ready to supply as much gas as Europe needs. And we do not aim to claim 100 percent of this additional import. There is a place for supplies of US LNG, as well as of other gas from other sources if it appears," Medvedev said during a Russian-German raw materials business conference in Potsdam.

READ MORE: European States Line Up for Turkish Stream Gas, Casting Shadow on US LNG Future

He added that Gazprom intended to contribute to the security of Europe's natural gas supply.

Last week, Gazprom said it had increased gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union in January-October by 4.4 percent to 164.1 billion cubic meters (5.8 trillion cubic feet) year-on-year.