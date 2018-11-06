Tehran to Continue Transactions Bypassing US Sanctions - Iranian Central Bank

"We have been in talks with our trade partners and all the necessary actions have been taken for Iran’s interactions to continue… We were expecting these sanctions, so we had plans in place for them and beyond… considering the possibility of banks being disconnected from SWIFT we have considered alternatives to replace it," Hemmati said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.
The SWIFT banking network announced on Monday it had suspended several Iranian banks from its service in light of Washington's move to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
The punitive measures were introduced, following US President Donald Trump's announcement in May that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement and re-impose sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the accord. The first round of US sanctions was imposed in early August.
