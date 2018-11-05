Pompeo Reveals Countries Exempt From Iran Oil Sanctions

Washington has vowed to impose the "harshest" sanctions ever against Tehran starting November 5, 2018 after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal earlier in the year. At the same time, the US revealed eight states that would be allowed to do business with Iran for a certain period of time.

The US imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian entities and individuals on November 5, following Washington's exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but offered waivers to China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

Namely, US Treasury has announced that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and 23 of its subsidiaries, as well as 200 individuals and ships in the country's shipping and energy industries, have fallen under the effect of sanctions. Moreover, the US has imposed sanctions against "Iran Air," the country's largest carrier. Overall, some 700 individuals and entities have been affected by the new US sanctions.

"Today, in its largest ever single-day action targeting the Iranian regime, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned more than 700 individuals, entities, aircraft, and vessels," the official statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that 20 countries have reduced their oil imports from Iran, cutting Tehran's exports by 1 million barrels.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed hope that European states would adhere to the American sanctions against Iran, but noted that certain transactions, such as humanitarian ones, would still be allowed.

