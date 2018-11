Earlier, the US secretary of state declared that Washington would consider waivers for some importers of Iranian oil, including India, Japan and South Korea, to give them time to adjust to the new conditions, but expected all countries to eventually reduce their oil imports from Tehran to zero.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin are giving a press briefing in Washington, D.C. on November 5, on the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.

On November 5, the second package of US sanctions, re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector, took effect.

