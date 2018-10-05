Register
18:54 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    New Delhi, India

    India Opens Fast-Track Single Window Mechanism for Russian Firms

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    While India has taken a major step in the direction of lessening the paperwork and hurdles required to be passed by Russian firms doing business with India, Russia has reiterated the advantages of rupee-ruble trade in order to achieve the bilateral trade targets.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has announced the setting up of a fast track, single-window mechanism for Russian companies to be helmed by the senior-most bureaucrat in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

    "This mechanism would be in addition to the Russia Desk that had been set up earlier to promote Russian investment in India. Through this mechanism, we will ensure that you (Russian companies) talk to only one ministry and all your issues will be resolved at one place," Suresh Prabhu, India's Minister of Commerce said while addressing the India — Russia Business Summit in New Delhi.  

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    India, Russia Enhance Bilateral Investment Target to $50 Billion
    The Indian Commerce Minister also said that India will soon sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU), which will benefit all the countries of the region and also promote inter-regional partnerships between the states of India and the regions of Russia. He also called for a government-level agreement with Russia for diamond imports in a way that does not adversely impact New Delhi's balance of payments.

    READ MORE: Russian Government Plans to Boost Bilateral Trade With China to $200Bln By 2024

    "We should work out a government-to-government agreement in which we import in a manner that does not adversely impact our balance of payments and we will meet our demand. This way Russian exports to India will increase and we import it, process it and re-export that, and both get benefited," Commerce Minister Prabhu added.

    On the other hand, Russia reiterated that the introduction of the rupee-rouble payment mechanism will provide a major boost to bilateral trade.

    "Our country is looking at an investment protection and avoidance of double taxation agreement with India….We are also looking at trade in national currencies and a strategy for economic cooperation," Maxim Oreshkin, Russian Economic Development Minister, said.

    US dollars
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    De-Dollarization: Top 5 States Drifting Away From Greenback
    India-Russia bilateral trade jumped to $10.68 billion in 2017-18 compared to $7.48 billion in 2016-17 (20% increase) as the two countries agreed to work for further increase and diversification.  The trade is inclined in favor of Russia as India's exports in 2017-18 were valued at just over $2 billion as compared to Russia's $8.5 billion export to India.

    "The two sides expressed their support to promoting bilateral trade in national currencies," India-Russia Joint Statement issued after the 19th annual summit on Friday reads.

    READ MORE: India Mulls Ditching Dollar in Oil Trade With Russia, Iran, Venezuela — Reports

    The India-Russia Business Summit was held on the margins of the 19th Annual Summit on October 4-5 in New-Delhi with the participation of large business delegations from both sides representing important areas of bilateral cooperation.

    The first meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue between the NITI Aayog of India and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation would be held later in 2018 in Russia.

    Related:

    India Asks Russia for Help in Sending Astronaut to Space in 2022 - Deputy PM
    India, Russia Formally Ink $5.4 billion S-400 Air Defense System Deal - Kremlin
    Russia Ready to Consider Joint Work With India in Energy Projects – Putin
    Defense Deals Worth $10Bln on the Cards During India-Russia Annual Summit
    Tags:
    rupee, trade deals, investments, ruble, NITI Aayog, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, Maxim Oreshkin, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse