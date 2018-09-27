Russian Government Plans to Boost Bilateral Trade With China to $200Bln By 2024

"The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China [is planned] to grow to $200 billion… The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and India [is planned] to rise to $30 billion," the government said in a statement on the main areas of its activities through 2024.
The document added that the Chinese investment in the Russian economy was expected to be increased to $15 billion.
The volume of trade between Russia and Latin American countries is planned to be boosted to $20 billion.
According to the official figures, Russian-Chinese trade grew by 20.8 percent to $84 billion in 2017. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in May that bilateral trade with Russia might surpass $100 billion in 2018 and reach $200 billion in 2020.
Russian-Indian trade amounted to $9.4 showing a 21.4 percent year-on-year increase in 2017.
