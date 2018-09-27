EU Opposes Use of Sanctions, Tariffs as Political Tool – German Foreign Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The European Union does not support the use of sanctions and tariffs as a political tool, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The international relations are facing structural changes, all parties must protect the jointly developed principles of the international relations. The European Union does not support the use of sanctions and tariffs as a tool of foreign policy. Germany calls for the boost of contacts and cooperation between the European Union and China on important international issues," Maas said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He pointed out that Germany and China had similar positions on the issues of free trade and climate change, as well as the Iranian nuclear deal.

"Germany hopes that China will play a greater role in the international issues, [Germany] is ready to maintain close contact and coordination with the UN Security Council and other multilateral structures," the ministry said.

READ MORE: Financial Collapse Looms; US Slaps Tariffs on Chinese Agency; Racism & Politics

Wang noted that the world was facing the rising uncertainty and protectionism.

"The Chinese party is ready to boost contacts with the German party on development and reforms of the WTO [World Trade Organization], better protection of basic WTO values, principles of the international trade and legal interests of the developing states," the Chinese foreign minister said.

© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren US Tariffs to Hit Equal Number of Chinese, Foreign Companies - Chinese Commerce Ministry

READ MORE: Trade War Tensions: The Tariffs Take Off

Both China and the European Union have expressed their concern over the US trade policy’s shift to protectionism that resulted in the introduction of tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports. The parties have also discussed other issues of the international and regional agenda.

READ MORE: WTO Says Global Trade Growth Falling Amid Tariffs Disputes