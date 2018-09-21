Register
15:01 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Financial Collapse Looms; US Slaps Tariffs on Chinese Agency; Racism & Politics

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, who also writes at jackrasmus.com.

    This past weekend, September 15-16, marked the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers investment bank collapse and the subsequent generalized financial system crash that followed. Can this happen again? To answer this question and others, my first guest, Dr. Jack Rasmus, is the author of the recently published book, Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, and he joins us to discuss his article, "On the 10th Anniversary of Lehman Brothers 2008: Can эIT' Happen Again?"

    Today the United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese military agency and its director for buying defense equipment from Russia in breach of a sweeping US sanctions bill enacted in 2017. The US State Department said it would immediately impose sanctions on China's Equipment Development Department, which oversees defense technology, and its director, Li Shangfu, for engaging in "significant transactions" with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms exporter. The measures come as President Donald Trump's administration pursues a variety of strategies to clamp down on China and faces growing pressure to respond strongly to US intelligence agency reports that Russia is continuing to meddle in US politics. Why was this done, and what does it mean going forward? Why has the Trump administration decided to take this unprecedented action?

    As we continue to navigate the turbulent waters of the Trumpian era, there are two issues that struck me today. First, a Republican activist who donated more than $20,000 to Ron DeSantis's gubernatorial campaign club called former President Barack Obama a "F****** MUSLIM N*****" on Twitter recently, in addition to other inflammatory remarks. Second, a ProPublica analysis found that African Americans and Native Americans are under-represented in clinical trials of new drugs, even when the treatment is aimed at a type of cancer that disproportionately affects them. These two stories are just today's examples of the systemic nature of racism/white supremacy, as Dr. Welsing would say, in America. A number of analysts want to deal with Trump as though he's an anomaly or exists in some type of vacuum. I believe that he is and demonstrates what America is and has always been.

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California, author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression and writer at jackrasmus.com.

    Ivan Eland — Senior fellow at the Independent Institute and director of the Independent Institute's Center on Peace & Liberty.

    Dr. Crystal Fleming — Associate professor of sociology and Africana studies at Stony Brook University and author of How to Be Less Stupid About Race: On Racism, White Supremacy, and the Racial Divide.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    trade policy, tariffs, Trump administration, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse