Register
20:31 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kinky S Dolls

    First US 'Intense Pleasure' Sex Doll Brothel Feared to 'Train Men to Be Rapists'

    © Photo: Kinky S Dolls/facebook
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Kinky S Dolls customers essentially have freedom of choice – to use the services of a silicone beauty on the spot, or to set up a love palace back at home after having purchased it. Both ways will do and are perfectly legal at that, since the owner is running not a brothel as such, but a “rent-to-own” franchise.

    Kinky S Dolls’ unambiguously  voiced intention to set up the first sex brothel in the US, most specifically in Houston, Texas, has met a barrage of criticism from a religious group that has claimed that a bordello offering sexual androids “is gonna train men to become rapists,” ABC 13 quoted Micah Gamboa, of Elijah Rising, whose mission is to end sex trafficking "through prayer, awareness, intervention, and restoration."

    A silicone sex doll is displayed on March 5, 2018 in a room of a brothel like establishment in Paris where customers can pay for sexual intercourse with dolls, the first of its kind in France
    © AFP 2018 / JOEL SAGET
    Author Uses Sex Dolls as Models in Her New Book – Reports

    "What's next? Is it child robots? Where's the line? Where is the boundary?" Gamboa noted.

    Despite the formal legality of the projected store in Houston (the enterprise is set to operate not as a bordello, but a “rent-to-own” firm), over 5,800 people have signed the group's petition calling for sex robot brothels to be banned from there, with locals picking up on social institutions in the immediate vicinity:

    "There are schools here and neighborhoods. To have something like that here is just gross," one local homeowner, Andrea Paul, remarked.

    The petition stated in black and white that the business venture, however lucrative it may seem, will ultimately “harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality, and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children.” 

    The general message echoes comments by Joe Madison, of the group Love People Not Pixels, which battles online pornography addiction. "We're talking about robots right now. It's a hot button issue, but tomorrow it could be virtual reality or something else. It's coming back to the demand of sex buying," he argued resolutely.

    The issue was most certainly addressed on Twitter, as well, with one man saying the trick of regulating such a business is the West’s “new problem”:

    Kinky S Dolls brands itself as the first "adult love dolls rent before you buy service" in North America, as it first allows trying out a sexbot in a secluded space of a store, for instance, of the firm’s flagship shop in Toronto, with the offered “intense pleasure” costing customers from $22 (£17) per 30 minutes to a rather overwhelming $310 (£235) for a two-hour rendezvous.

    READ MORE: Sex Doll Brothel Opening in Toronto Next Month Claims to Be America's First

    If a sexbot is very much to a customer’s liking, he is certainly free to purchase it —  for a minimum of $2,500 (£1,900). The cheapest ones only react to touch and may vocally respond to it, whereas more expensive sex dolls are equipped with AI software and can even engage in sophisticated conversations while indulging in pleasures of the flesh.

    Yuval Gavriel, the firm’s owner and inspirer, previously detailed his ambitious plans to conquer the US market by opening 10 sex robot stores in the country in the next couple of years. "The States is a bigger market, and a healthier market, and God bless Trump," he told The Washington Examiner.

    Related:

    'Beautiful Silicone Ladies' Brothel in Turin Stayed Open for Less Than 2 Weeks
    Italy's First Sex Doll Brothel 'Booked Out for Weeks'
    Strict Rules Set for Amsterdam's Red Light District Brothel Owners
    Sexbot Firm Claims Its Third Brothel in Europe Will Help 'Realize All Fantasies'
    Tags:
    android, sex doll, sexbot, brothel, business activities, robot, life, sex, Texas, Canada, United States, Toronto
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse