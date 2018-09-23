Register
17:40 GMT +323 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Japan Weighs Increased Imports From US as Trade Talks Loom

    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Top Japanese officials say the island nation could ramp up its imports of US soybeans and, possibly, oil as part of a broader bilateral trade agreement, which could allow Japanese carmakers to maintain their presence in the US market.

    Kristian Rouz — The Japanese government is considering striking a bilateral trade deal with the US in order to ensure the uninterrupted export of its manufactured goods. However, the deal is poised to be a compromise agreement, and Japan might have to ramp up its imports of US products.

    While some say Tokyo could take in more American soybeans and the like, others speculate Japan could increase its imports of American energy — as the looming disruptions in supplies from the Middle East could drive up fuel prices in the island nation.

    READ MORE: Japan to Suspend Iran Oil Imports Over US Pressure — Reports

    Japan's influential newspaper, Nikkei, wrote Saturday that the Japanese government sees ‘cars for soybeans' as a good blueprint for a future trade deal with the US. Government officials say they could lower the tariffs on US agricultural products in order to avoid higher US tariffs on cars.

    The benefits of such a deal would equal to those under the previously proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the Trump administration withdrew from last year.

    Some experts say Japan is interested in maintaining its current levels of auto exports to the US to support its trade-reliant economy. In this light, US auto tariffs are deemed absolutely undesirable by the Japanese government.

    "But this is something Japan must absolutely avoid," former Finance Ministry official Toshiro Muto said. "I can't think of any sector in Japan that can replace its giant auto industry as a key driver of growth."

    The Trump administration recently proposed a 25-percent tariff on the import of motor vehicles and auto parts from Japan, which could increase prices and maintenance costs in the US. This would level the playing field for US automakers, and reduce US trade imbalances with Japan.

    A possible ‘cars for soybeans' deal, on the other hand, would allow Japan to maintain its trade revenues, whilst also boosting US exports to Japan, and help American farmers offset the possible downside effects of trade tensions with Mainland China. such a deal would also reduce US trade deficit with Japan.

    However, more recently, a new factor has emerged on the table — oil.

    Navy vessels are moored in port at the U.S. Naval Base Guam at Apra Harbor, Guam March 5, 2016
    © REUTERS / Major Jeff Landis,USMC (Ret.)/Naval Base Guam/Handout/File Photo
    US, Japan Putting $9 Billion Into Developing Guam as Okinawa Alternative
    Earlier this month, Japan — along with India — suspended their imports of Iranian oil ahead of a new round of US sanctions expected to take effect in early November. Japan is now increasingly interested in alternative sources of energy, as the US is unlikely to grant Japan exemptions from its Iran sanctions.

    According to the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ), Japanese refiners are weighing a wider range of substitute options. Imports of US crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG) could be one of them — and part of the future US-Japanese trade accord.

    "It is my view that each firm is taking the same stance and temporarily suspending (Iran imports) and watching the situation carefully," PAJ President Takashi Tsukioka said.

    Final shipments of Iranian oil are expected to reach Japan by mid-October, Tsukioka said.

    READ MORE: Japan, N Korea Held Secret Talks in Vietnam Without Informing US — Reports

    Recently, South Korea ramped up its imports of US oil — and Japan is widely expected to follow suit.

    "Our US crude oil purchase is purely because of its price advantage," Kim Woo-Kyung of SK Innovation, the owner of South Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said.

    In this light, a heatedly-debated trade deal between Japan and the US could become a multi-dimensional agreement, which would include several sectors of both economies. Automotive and agricultural mostly pertain to the US consumer market and Japan's food security, but energy imports are vital for the normal functioning of the Japanese economy.

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Japan's $69-billion trade surplus with the US, of which some 60 percent are represented by cars, which many argue are more affordable, reliable, and economical than their American counterparts.

    "I don't think there's any reason not to take (US President Trump) seriously," Tobias Harris of Teneo Intelligence said.

    A carrier transports Toyota vehicles including the new Prius hybrid vehicles near the Toyota Motor Corp. Tsutsumi Plant in the town of Toyota, Japan's Aichi Prefecture
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro NOGI
    Unlikely Beneficiary: Japan Eyes Quicker Economy After US-Mexican Trade Deal
    While Nikkei is suggesting a ‘cars for soybeans' deal is the most likely scenario at this point, Japanese refiners are expected to intensify their push for US oil to be included as part of the deal. US oil producers, shipping companies, and workers would hardly be unhappy with such a move.

    After all, the prospect of the American energy sector expanding into the Japanese market could mean massive investment in West Coast oil and port infrastructure — not to mention additional trade revenues for the US.

    Related:

    Japan to Suspend Iran Oil Imports Over US Pressure - Reports
    Unlikely Beneficiary: Japan Eyes Quicker Economy After US-Mexican Trade Deal
    US Maintains Steel Antidumping Duty on India, Relives Brazil, Spain, and Japan
    US, Japan Putting $9 Billion Into Developing Guam as Okinawa Alternative
    Tags:
    trade, cars, soybeans, US import tariffs, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, China, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
    Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse