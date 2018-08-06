Register
17:34 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Siemens electronics manufacturing plant is photographedin Amberg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015

    Rocky Road Ahead For Germany? EU's Largest Economy Slides Biggest This Year

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Germany is facing a huge shift in all manufacturing order sectors – an unexpected drop which is most likely connected to the unclear future of transatlantic trade.

    German factory orders dropped below any analysts expectations in June, the Financial Times reports. German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) had counted a more than 4% fall — a dramatic downturn since a 2.8% rise in May. While most credible analysts had predicted no more than sag of 0.4%, the current collapse is the biggest since January 2017.

    READ MORE: German Economy Suffering Huge Losses Amid Diesel Scandal

    Carten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany noticed that "the June report could be a tentative sign of how trade tensions are hitting the German economy." The statistics showing the ongoing decline of orders for German manufacturing covers the period when trade relations between the US and the European Union were worsening, before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in July. The meeting permitted the establishment of new boundaries in transatlantic trade and reforming of the World Trade Organization, yet the effects of Trump's trade war on the German economy appear to be devastating.

    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    US Violates WTO Rules By Introducing Tariffs - German Economy Ministry
    The uneasy path to negotiations with the US has resulted in a great decline in foreign orders — 4.7%. The biggest fall was seen among the countries outside the Eurozone: 5.9% compared to the drop in new orders from Eurozone countries of 2.7%. Domestic orders have also fallen by 2.7%, showing the German economy had taken a big hit internally as well.

    Germany's Economy Ministry announced on Monday that industrial orders fell by 1.6% from April to June, saying that "uncertainty caused by trade policy probably played a role." Marc Ostwald, ADM Investor Services official believes that "the fact that every single category fell — be that domestic, Eurozone & Non-Eurozone or Capital Goods, Consumer Durables or Intermediate Goods — looks to be highly anomalous." He compares it to the financial crisis of 2008, suggesting that either Germany will bounce back in July or today's data might not be entirely correct.

    Related:

    Germany, Austria Warn Against Political Sanctions Tools Being Linked to Economy
    German Economy Thrives at the Expense of Other EU States - National Front Member
    German Economy Accelerates in Q1 Despite Rising Political Turmoil in EU
    Tags:
    failing economy, crisis, collapse, industry, economy, European Union, Germany, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse