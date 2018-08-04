Register
22:11 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015

    Weaker Yuan is Double-Edged Sword for Chinese Economy – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    China's Central Bank stepped in to halt the yuan's slide Friday after the currency dropped to a 15-month low against the US dollar amid concerns over the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing. Speaking to Sputnik, a respected Chinese economist explained how a weak yuan could threaten the prospects for China's economic growth.

    The People's Bank stepped in to stop the yuan's drop notwithstanding the conventional wisdom that a weaker Chinese currency would neutralize the impact of US tariffs by making Chinese goods more competitive, as the currency slipped to 6.8 renminbi per dollar in Friday trading.

    Goldman Sachs economists said the sliding yuan may have been seen as an intentional devaluation by the Trump administration amid its threats this week to slap China with a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion-worth of Chinese imports instead of the 10 percent figure proposed in July.

    An investor takes notes as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, in this July 6, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
    China Loses Spot as World's No.2 Stock Market Amid Sino-US Trade Row - Reports
    Goldman Sachs did not attribute the long-term drop in the yuan's exchange rate to intentional actions by Beijing, saying that the phenomenon was caused by several objective economic factors. Among them was the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates amid solid US economic growth rates, and the repatriation of profits by US companies thanks to Trump's tax reforms, all of which caused the value of the currencies of a number of developing countries to drop against the dollar. Investor sentiment about the Chinese-US trade conflict causing damage to China's economy also played a role in the yuan's slide, according to the investment bank.

    Speaking to Sputnik China, Dr. Chen Fengying, economist and senior fellow at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, explained that Chinese authorities' efforts to shore up the yuan were understandable.

    "For China, the long-term weakening of the yuan would be unprofitable. On the one hand, this phenomenon does help exporters to some extent. But on the other, for all enterprises associated with the import of oil, steel and other commodities, this creates difficulties," the economist explained.

    "Chinese authorities simply cannot fully control the renminbi's exchange rate. And the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have nothing to do with it," Chen added. "A long-term fall of the yuan will negatively affect the process of its internationalization," she said.

    Ultimately, the analyst emphasized that the yuan's fall against the de-facto currency of global trade was a "temporary phenomenon, just like the dollar will not grow against other currencies forever. After all, the Trump administration plans to expand exports," she noted, and doing so would be difficult if the dollar was overvalued.

    La bandera de la India
    CC0 / Pixabay
    India to Impose Increased Tariffs on US Import Goods in Fall - Reports
    On Friday, China proposed retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion-worth of US goods including everything from liquefied natural gas to aircraft following Trump's threat of 25 percent duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports. Washington and Beijing hit slapped one another with $34 billion-worth of tariffs in July, with Washington expected to hit China with another $16 billion in tariffs in the near future, which Beijing has already vowed to reciprocate.

    Beijing has now imposed or threatened to impose tariffs on some $110 billion in US goods. This makes up a majority of the $130 billion-worth of goods China imported from the US in 2017. With the US trade deficit with China sitting at about $336 billion in 2017, President Trump has threatened to hit China with tariffs on all $500 billion in Chinese imports if necessary.

    Related:

    Chinese Foreign Minister Vows to Assist North Korean Economy
    US Congress Demands Regular Reporting on Chinese Actions in South China Sea
    Chinese Company Suspends Buying US Oil Amid Trade War – Reports
    Chinese Analogue to Russian Kinzhal Cruise Missile Allegedly Spotted in Testing
    Tags:
    intervention, currency devaluation, currency, yuan, retaliation, tariffs, People's Bank of China, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse