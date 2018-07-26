Register
26 July 2018
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US-China Tariff Concerns Hang over New York Trade Show

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Chinese and US textile and apparel organizations have expressed concern about the escalating trade tensions and their opposition to protectionism during a major trade show in New York on Monday.

    Tariff increases are not just a tax on consumers, they will also bring uncertainty to the stable global supply chain for top brands, Xu Yingxin, vice-president of the China National Textile and Apparel Council, said at the show's opening ceremony.

    "Neither US consumers, fashion brands, nor Chinese textile and apparel manufacturers will benefit from the conflicts," said Xu, whose council organized the 2018 China Textile and Apparel Trade Show New York with Messe Frankfurt North America. Around 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries attended the event, with more than 600 from China.

    Around 1,000 types of products listed in the textile and apparel category are part of the $200 billion in Chinese imports potentially subject to 10 percent tariffs imposed by the Office of the US Trade Representative. Hearings will be held from Aug 20 to 23 before a final decision will be made at the end of the month.

    U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a rally in support of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., June 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump: I'm Ready to Put Tariffs on $500 Bln in Chinese Imported Goods
    The products, mainly raw materials such as yarns and fabric, range from silk to cotton, to lace to embroidery, and total around $4 billion, according to Xu.

    Julia Hughes, president of the Washington-based United States Fashion Industry Association, which represents brands and retailers, said the organization is opposed to tariffs.

    The association's annual survey showed that for the second year in a row, a protectionist trade agenda in the US is the top concern for the US fashion industry. The survey was conducted between April and May of executives from nearly 30 leading fashion brands, retailers, importers and wholesalers, including some of the largest brands and retailers in the country.

    READ MORE: Concerns Over Chinese Innovation Likely Behind US Warning on Tech Companies

    Companies are very concerned about broader implications of protectionism for the US economy, consumers and the global economy, Hughes said in an interview at the trade show.

    She said one strategy for US companies is to find other sourcing opportunities, but most sourcing executives say there aren't enough viable options to replace China.

    Companies are sourcing from many other countries, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, as well as countries in the Western Hemisphere.

    "There isn't enough sourcing in the world to replace China. And especially not the quality sourcing that American brands and retailers want," she said. "I don't think the solution is we just find an alternative to China. We are doing some analysis on what some other options might be. I have to say we hope it never comes to that."

    Zeitung mit Donald Trump auf der Titelseite in China
    © AFP 2018 / Greg Baker
    China Vows to Adopt Countermeasures to US Metal Tariffs
    Hughes said she believes the Trump administration has heard her association's message, so in order to not hurt consumers, the tariffs have been focused on manufacturing inputs rather than clothing, footwear and home textiles.

    The association will continue its opposition to consumer products its members import to and sell in the US and are not on the tariff list, Hughes said, adding, "That's our battle."

    This article originally appeared on China Daily website

