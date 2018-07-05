WTO Backs Canadian Complaint Against Obama-Era Duties on Glossy Paper Exports

According to the report, a WTO panel determined that the US Department of Commerce (USDOC) in a number of occasions acted inconsistently with provisions in the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM).
READ MORE: White House Says Reports US Is Leaving WTO 'Not Accurate'
"The USDOC acted inconsistently with Articles 1.1(b) and 14(d) of the SCM Agreement when it determined that the provision of electricity by NSPI (Nova Scotia Power Incorporated) to PHP (Port Hawkesbury Paper) conferred a benefit," the report said.
The United States initiated a countervailing duty investigation against Canadian supercalendered paper on March 26, 2015, according to the Federal Register.
All comments
Show new comments (0)