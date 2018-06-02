Canada Files WTO, NAFTA Litigation to Counter US 'Illegal' Tariffs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ottawa filed a pair of complaints to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) panel to address the US tariffs on Canadian metals, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

"On top of the retaliatory measures announced yesterday, the Government of Canada today requested WTO consultations with the United States regarding its imposition of punitive tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Canada, and more generally, on the United States’ improper use of national security pretexts for protectionist purposes," Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland added that US unilateral tariffs are inconsistent with its international trade obligations and WTO rules.

Canada also requested the NAFTA Chapter 20 panel address the US violations of NAFTA rules by imposing its newly modified tariffs, Freeland said.

Earlier, Freeland said that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs against US steel, aluminum and other products totalling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion).

On Thursday, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the United States would impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum products from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, effective June 1.