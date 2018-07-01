Tehran: Any State Trying to Take Away Oil Market Share From Iran Will Pay for It

Iranian First Vice President Jahangiri said that Tehran would allow private sector to export crude oil to help beat the US sanctions.

According to Jahangiri, any country trying to take away the oil market share from Iran is committing "great treachery" and "will one day pay for it."

"Iranian crude will be offered on the bourse and the private sector can export it," he said, commenting on the looming US sanctions.

The statement comes as Iran is mulling possible counter-measures to mitigate the negative effect of sanctions that Washington had imposed on the country. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, the country's government has already set up a commission tasked with finding buyers for Iranian oil after the US imposes its sanctions.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, promising to re-impose sanctions against Iran that had been in place before the deal was reached in 2015.