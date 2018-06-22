Iranian Official Reportedly Says Tehran May Quit Nuke Deal in Coming Weeks

Tehran has been earlier saying it would be complying with the nuclear deal, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, despite the US decision to withdraw from the agreement.

According to the "Press-TV" channel, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday said he does not rule out Tehran's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) in the coming weeks.

#Iran Deputy FM Araqchi: Nuclear deal is in ICU; there’s possibility of Iran’s exit from #JCPOA in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/46zNzGTaHg — Press TV (@PressTV) 22 июня 2018 г.

The announcement comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in an article on Wednesday Tehran would return to the negotiating table with the United States if it sticks to the 2015 nuclear pact, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Zarif to attend Iranian parliament on Tuesday in order to brief the lawmakers on the issue.

In May US President Donald Trump pulled out of the JCPOA. The step was taken despite Iran was proved by the international organizations to be in compliance with the deal. Other countries, including Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK refused to withdraw from the deal, confirming their commitment to the JCPOA.