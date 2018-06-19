Register
19 June 2018
    Promobot information robot at the exhibition in the framework of Open Innovations - 2016 Forum in Skolkovo

    Russia's Manufacturer of Customer Service Robots Entering US Market - Company

    Business
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Promobot, a manufacturer of customer service robots based in the Russian city of Perm, said on Tuesday that a US manufacturer of light-emitting-diode (LED) lamps signed a contract to deliver over 2,000 robots to the United States.

    "The US manufacturer of LED lamps US Lighting Group [USLG] has become a representative of the Perm company Promobot in the United States. The sides signed a contract under which USLG buys out exclusive rights to sell robots in the United States for $600,000 and makes a pre-order for $56 million, which is more than 2,000 robots. The contract was concluded for a period of five years," the company said in a press release.

    The sides also agreed to open a service center and a production line in the United States to produce electronics and components for Promobots. These facilities may be placed at the USLG main office in Cleveland, Ohio.

    Promobot manufactures autonomous service robots for business. Today, several hundred Promobot robots work in fourteen countries. These robots work as administrators, promoters, hosts, museum guides in Russian companies such as Sberbank and telecommunications firm Beeline, the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia, Moscow Metro, and others.

