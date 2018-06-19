Russia's Manufacturer of Customer Service Robots Entering US Market - Company

"The US manufacturer of LED lamps US Lighting Group [USLG] has become a representative of the Perm company Promobot in the United States. The sides signed a contract under which USLG buys out exclusive rights to sell robots in the United States for $600,000 and makes a pre-order for $56 million, which is more than 2,000 robots. The contract was concluded for a period of five years," the company said in a press release.
The sides also agreed to open a service center and a production line in the United States to produce electronics and components for Promobots. These facilities may be placed at the USLG main office in Cleveland, Ohio.
READ MORE: AI Sex Revolution: Robots Gain Ability to Say 'No' During Intercourse
All comments
Show new comments (0)