Register
13:37 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lake Liddell with power stations

    Australian Gov’t Weighs Intervention in Retail Energy Price-Setting

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Australia, one of the world’s largest energy exporters, is mired in a widespread domestic energy crisis due to suspected monopolization and corporate mismanagement.

    Kristian Rouz — The Australian government is considering imposing caps on energy prices for retail customers as power prices have skyrocketed over the last several months. This has led to a massive erosion of trust in the nation's largest energy companies. Confidence in the industry is now even lower than in the banking system and in telecommunication services providers.

    READ MORE: Australian Students Face Uproar Over Donning KKK Robes, 'Racist' Blackface

    Australian Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said he would impose retail price controls on private-sector energy companies unless they take steps to lower electricity costs for their customers. The government is concerned that rising power prices could impair consumer sentiment and purchasing power, which could, in turn, cost Australia's GDP several percentage pints.

    "We need to see prices come down more," Frydenberg stressed. "Prices have moved, but certainly it's not enough. We want to see prices come down more and we're confident that will be the case."

    The rise in prices happened after Australian energy companies reported a massive plunge in wholesale charges, which declined by roughly 30 percent year-on-year. In a Sky News interview, Frydenberg said the energy providers are currently ‘on notice', as the government is awaiting a report from the anti-monopoly commission before it makes a decision whether or not to intervene.

    Meanwhile, most Australians don't believe the energy companies had well-justified economic reasons to hike their retail customer rates, and some see the increase in prices as a deliberate move to enhance earnings.

    READ MORE: Secret Inquiry: Australia's SAS Soldiers Questioned Over Alleged War Crimes

    This according to a report from the Australian Energy Market Commission, which also found that only 25 percent of consumers believe the current market situation is working in their favor, from a longer-term perspective.

    The majority of Australians say they find their electricity bills and energy plans confusing, resulting in wide-spread suspicion that power companies may be overcharging their customers. The Commission's report also found that many Australians had moved to install solar panels to reduce their reliance on the grid, and lower their exposure to ‘insane' power costs.

    "If you are an Energy Australia customer in Brisbane and you run a small business, like a cafe or a hairdresser, that would be a saving of around A$470 a year, if you are a household it is about A$80 a year," Frydenberg said. "It is certainly not enough, we want to see prices come down more and we are confident that will be the case."

    Australia's electricity turmoil is a lasting issue, and many consumers doubt it will be resolved anytime soon. Last year, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urged the nation's largest power suppliers — AGL, Energy Australia, and Origin Energy — to provide more transparent pricing information to their customers. However, the situation has continued to deteriorate.

    A screen installed at the Kazan Arena shows penalty video review moment during the World Cup Group C soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018
    © Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
    Rise Against Machine: Twitter Afire as France Beats Australia Due to VAR System
    Nonetheless, the Energy Minister has moved to reassure consumers that the crisis could be resolved in a swift manner. Frydenberg said a recent intervention by the Prime Minister into the natural gas market resulted in a 50-percent plunge in gas prices for retail customers.

    Turnbull's initiative focused on the domestic gas supply, according to Frydenberg, who also criticized Australian companies for exporting energy rather than selling it at home. In particular, back in 2015, AGL was selling natural gas to Gladstone LNG, which later exported it to Asia.

    In order to make up for the mishap that caused the Prime Minister's intervention, AGL vowed to build an LNG import terminal in Melbourne, but the bad taste of that deal remained.

    "It was a terrible decision, it short-changed its customers," Frydenberg said. "It was short-sighted, it was irresponsible and AGL has a lot of explaining to do to its customers. Now they're looking to build expensive import terminals to provide exactly that same service."

    Frydenberg also criticized energy providers for not providing savings plans to their long-term customers, unless they threatened to switch providers — if their location allowed for that. The Energy Minister slammed energy companies, saying they are effectively charging their customers a ‘loyalty tax', instead of encouraging them to stay with various savings offers.

    "The companies have not served their customers well; they have a lot of explaining to do and they do need to lift their game," Frydenberg said.
    While the Turnbull cabinet in weighing potential intervention options, the energy crisis in Australia continues — despite the country being one of the world's largest producers and exporters of coal and natural gas.

    Related:

    Australian Students Face Uproar Over Donning KKK Robes, 'Racist' Blackface
    Australian Troopers Killed Afghan Amputee, Drank Beer From Fake Limb – Reports
    Australian PM Wants Zuckerberg to Testify on Data-Sharing With Huawei
    Tags:
    retail, energy, price, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse