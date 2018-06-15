Australian Students Face Uproar Over Donning KKK Robes, 'Racist' Blackface

No sooner had the Facebook community condemned the party theme than the university authorities had their say, announcing an investigation into the said students’ profiles.

An investigation is to be launched into a much controversial themed university party, in which a number of students posed in Ku Klux Klan robes and one even displayed a blackface having assumed the role of a "cotton-picking slave," according to university authorities, cited by The Guardian.

The men, from Australian Charles Stuart University, took to social media on Thursday night to post first an announcement and subsequently an array of pictures from their two-day end-of-semester party, thrown at one of the local hotels.

One viral Instagram picture showed a group of four students donning KKK outfits, while another one, with his body painted all black, poses just in front of them with a bowl of “cotton” in his hands. In another no less outrageous image, the students wear prisoner uniforms featuring the Star of David on them, while another man dressed as the Fuhrer poses behind them.

The initial announcement, the photos, as well as the accounts they had been posted on, were taken down from the social media platforms by Friday afternoon, after the university’s vice-chancellor Andrew Vann had spoken out, emphasizing that the educational institution had zero tolerance for such offensive behavior:

"It does not reflect our university values and we strongly condemn these actions. CSU is currently investigating these incidents and social media posts."

Twitter users adopted a similar approach with one user even referencing taxpayers’ funds that go to higher educational establishments in the country:

