Register
03:33 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    a hemp plant is pollinated

    Legalize It UK: New British Study Notes Huge Marijuana Tax Windfall

    © AP Photo / Don Ryan
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As the US and Canada move inexorably toward complete legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational uses, increasing numbers of UK residents are favoring the end of pot prohibition in the island nation, particularly after a new report details the enormous tax windfalls available to London.

    Asserting a tax assessment that would provide the UK government with staggering new sources of cash, a new report by international development organization Health Poverty Action (HPA) promises an additional $1.3 billion to $4.67 billion annually in tax revenues following the repeal of the long-standing prohibition on marijuana use in the nation.

    Liverpool Teenagers
    © Flickr/ antoskabar
    US Study: Legal Pot Has Not Increased Teen Marijuana Use

    In the new report, HPA describes the legalization and regulation of pot in the UK as an "idea whose time has come," pointing out that a tax windfall can also be used to shore up the budget for the nation's beleaguered National Health Service (NHS), according to the Guardian.

    "Prohibition has failed," noted HPA advocacy officer Natasha Horsfield.

    "From our perspective, it's about regulating the market to improve public health outcomes and create a safer environment. But we can see the potential benefits from a taxation perspective," Horsfield observed.

    The HPA study noted that decriminalizing pot use would quickly act to reduce pressure from an enormous backlog of drug cases currently slowing police work and the court system in the UK.

    Current data from regions with legal cannabis markets — including the nine US states that have completely legalized the plant's use — reveals that the move will be a considerably larger cash cow than detractors warn, as even a $3 billion median-point guess between the two UK pot tax windfall estimates would still be more than sufficient to eliminate an estimated $2 billion 2018 NHS deficit.

    The HPA report notes that pot would be taxed in the same way as tobacco, and, while offering the more conservative tax windfall estimate, still asserts that "a legal recreational cannabis market is likely to bring at least $2.67 billion annually, and it could be much more," cited by the Guardian.

    A recent UK poll noted that 47 percent of respondents support selling regulated cannabis. When the poll queried those aged between 18-44, support rose to 52 percent. After legalization has been introduced, support for marijuana use rises in polling, according to US data cited by The Guardian.

    Currently, recreational pot is legal in Uruguay, Spain and in nine US states, including the world's fifth largest economy, California. Reports indicate that Canada will see the legalization of marijuana use this year.

    Related:

    De Blaze-io? NYC Mayor Tells Officers Not to Arrest Marijuana Smokers
    Special Strain of Marijuana Developed in Honor of Prince Harry's Fiancée
    Oklahoma OK! Another US State Seeks to Legalize Marijuana
    Tags:
    decriminalization, decriminalisation of drugs, cash flow, tax, cannabis, pot, marijuana legalization, National Health Service (NHS), California, Spain, Uruguay, United States, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse