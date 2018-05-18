China Commerce Ministry Ends Anti-Dumping Probe Into US Sorghum

"The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of sorghum originating from the US has been closed," it said in a statement.
The probe was opened in February. The ministry said it had been canceled amid fears that anti-dumping regulations would drive up production and consumption expenses, which it said were not in anyone’s interest.
A delegation from China is visiting Washington, DC this week for another round of negotiations amid what has taken on the contours of a trade war. US President Donald Trump previously told reporters that he doubts trade negotiations with China will be successful.
