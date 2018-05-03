US Delegation in China Negotiating 'Level Playing Field' on Trade - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks aimed to agree fair trade conditions with Chinese counterparts, US President Donald Trump announced.

"Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade! I look forward to being with President Xi [Jinping] in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!" Trump tweeted.

The US delegation comprises Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House economic aide Peter Navarro. The Chinese side is chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File Chinese-Made ZTE, Huawei Phone Sales Banned on US Military Bases

In March, Trump signed an order to impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminium and then issued a memorandum introducing $60 billion in extra tariffs on China over allegations of intellectual property theft.

China responded by introducing its own tariffs on goods produced in the United States. Both countries warned each other that that they could implement further mutual restrictions. Previous month, Trump suggested introducing an additional $100 billion in tariff against China in response to Beijing's "unfair retaliation."