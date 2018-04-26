Register
09:51 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills

    Moscow and Beijing Should Ditch Dollar, Euro in Trade – Chinese Businessman

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    Russia and China have consistently tried to cut their dependence on the US dollar and decisions taken by the US government and the Federal Reserve, in a bid to balance cross-border payment and trade flows.

    Moscow and Beijing should step up their financial cooperation and switch to transactions in their national currencies to minimize the impact of the Western sanctions, Zhou Liqun, chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, said.

    Zhou Liqun believes that the US and European sanctions have given Russia and China a chance to ramp up their trade and other economic cooperation.

    “There are sanctions and there are problems of course, but there is also hope and opportunity,” Zhou said.

    READ MORE: China-Russia Trade Could Reach $100Bln if National Currencies Used

    He added that even though many enterprises in Russia and China were having problems with payments, purchases and sales, politically the sanctions could help push the two countries closer together.

    “Our leaders should look for ways to improve bilateral relations and ramp up cooperation, especially in finance. Why make payments in dollars or euros? Why not in rubles and the yuan?” Zhou Liqun told Sputnik on the sidelines of a Russian-Chinese conference organized by the Valdai international discussion club in Shanghai.

    President Vladimir Putin's official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Russia, China to Expand Transactions in National Currencies - Putin
    Russia and China have been gradually ditching the dollar and the euro in their bilateral trade with nine percent of payments for Russian imports to China in 2017 made in rubles and Russian companies paying 15 percent of Chinese imports in yuans.

    Just three years ago, the numbers were two and nine percent respectively.

    Early this month, the United States unveiled a new batch of sanctions against Russia targeting several leading businessmen, companies, banks, as well as a number of senior officials.

    100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    OK, Dollar? Russia Mulls Trading With China, Iran in National Currencies
    Their assets in the US will be frozen and Americans are banned from doing business with blacklisted Russian firms.

    Moscow said that it reserves the right to respond to the new US sanctions and may review trade deals and will provide support to the companies that were targeted by the new round of US sanctions.

    Related:

    Russia, China to Expand Transactions in National Currencies - Putin
    China-Russia Trade Could Reach $100Bln if National Currencies Used
    Tags:
    Western sanctions, closer ties, national currencies, bilateral trade, Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, US Federal Reserve, Zhou Liqun, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok