Register
19:33 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    International Monetary Fund (IMF)

    US Treasury Secretary Blasts IMF Over Approach to Trade

    © AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could step up its game ensuring the global trade is a free, fair, and reciprocal environment.

    Kristian Rouz — In an unprecedented move, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticizes the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the latter's stance on international trade, saying the Fund could do a better job addressing global trade imbalances.

    Secretary Mnuchin pointed out that countries with sustainable trade surpluses pose a hazard to the international trading system, as such practices are helping certain national governments take advantage of productive forces and consumer markets overseas, thus hindering the overall performance of the global economy.

    "The IMF must step up to the plate on this issue, providing a more robust voice and consistently noting when members maintain macroeconomic, foreign exchange, and trade policies that facilitate an unfair competitive advantage or lead to imbalanced growth," Secretary Mnuchin said.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Fed Policymakers Say No Recession Ahead, Downplay Concerns
    His remarks come as quite a surprising development, as critics of the IMF have  long pointed out that the Fund tends to sync its recommendations with US economic and foreign policy objectives. This might no longer be the case in the wake of a sweeping macroeconomic overhaul in the US, as the IMF has generally maintained its commitment to what it sees as free and unrestricted trade.

    Secretary Mnuchin also said the discrepancies in international trade have widened since the 1980s and 1990s. This happened not least due to the global exchange in technology, including the know-how pertaining to machine parts and equipment manufacturing.

    Subsequently, certain nations have ramped up their industrial capacity, allowing them to improve the quality and quantity of their output to the point where they can compete with the advanced economies.

    "The IMF does not drive growth; rather, robust private sector activity, resilient financial systems, and worker dynamism fuel economic expansion and wealth generation," Mnuchin said.

    The US Treasury Department is one of the largest sponsors of the IMF, whose mandate, in turn, is to promote economic growth and market reforms in the developing world and emerging markets overseas.

    READ MORE: Why Countries Pull Out Their Bullion From the US

    In his remarks, Secretary Mnuchin also mentioned Mainland China's acquisitions of US intellectual property as one of the Trump administration's main concerns related to the global growth perspective. He said the US welcomes the IMF's new initiative, the External Sector Report, which is the Fund's assessment of global currency valuations and FX rate correlations.

    This as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed out that China and several other nations tend to resort to currency devaluations in order to support and boost their competitiveness in international markets.

    "We strongly believe that unfair global trade practices impede stronger US and global growth, acting as a persistent drag on the global economy," Mnuchin said. "Ensuring that trade is free, fair, and reciprocal will boost global trade and support stronger, more sustainable growth."

    Gold ingots
    CC0
    All That Glitters: Gold Strengthens Amid Renewed Tensions Between US and China
    This comes after the IMF praised the Trump administration's efforts to relieve American businesses and consumers of excessive tax and regulatory burdens, as well as the US commitment to undertake entitlements reform, which would ease the pressure on the federal budget.

    However, Secretary Mnuchin said, the Fund's assessments of the global economy are not always relevant, urging a better and more precise response through appropriate policies and country surveillance.

    "At the same time, we urge the IMF to speak out more forcefully on the issue of external imbalances, including by providing clear policy recommendations for countries with large surpluses, in support of more balanced global growth," Mnuchin added.

    The Treasury Secretary reiterated the global economy could grow at a much faster pace if the international regulatory framework was up to date.

    However, the IMF's approach to regulation and oversight hearkens back to the 1980s. The IMF's overall approach to oversight might require updates in the wake of the most recent advances in technology worldwide, which enabled a facilitated and accelerated international exchange in goods and services.

    Related:

    Gold Rush: Russia's Reserves of Precious Metal at All-Time High
    Exports of Gold From Russia More Than Doubled in a Year
    Tags:
    International Monetary Fund, US Department of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse