A partnership between the Verge coin and Pornhub platform has lately been on everybody’s lips in the cryptocurrency and internet worldsector and at largeother. Thise hard-hitting news didn't escape the gossip of the couldn’t, most naturally, have gone unnoticed on social media platforms.

In a bid to take advantage of the crypto-community's privacy offerings and at the same time widen available opportunities for payment, the world's largest supplier of streaming pornography has announced its intention to accept Verge cryptocurrency as a payment option for services like Pornhub Premium and more.

Most Internet users have called the move "yet underestimated," with most people unaware about what a tremendous success it is for both Verge and Pornhub.

There were words of consternation as well, however. A number of so-called altcoin enthusiasts immediately rushed to the comment section just below Pornhub's video on YouTube, eager to condemn the move and undermine Verge as a choice for partnership:

"Of all the competent cryptocurrencies Pornhub could've chosen, they chose a dogecoin fork created by a scam artist who knows nothing about blockchain or programming, bravo!" one user emotionally remarked.

"The most secure cryptocurrency? LOL they were exploited just last week and lost millions of Verge coins so they were forced to hard fork. They are also 100% traceable and not private in any way. Clearly Verge paid you Pornhub. Do some fucking research," another one weighed in.

The hysteria was shortly joined by Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, who congratulated Verge on its outstanding deal, but openly wondered why they hadn’t opted for his brainchild Litecoin. Despite having sold all his litecoins previously due to a conflict of interest, the cryptocurrency titan even suggested that he buy some again for the sole purpose of paying for Pornhub’s services. Here is a most charming exchange of messages on Twitter:

You should start accepting Litecoin. Send me a message. 😀 — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) 17 апреля 2018 г.

I thought you sold all your LTC? — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) 17 апреля 2018 г.

If you accept LTC, I will buy some just so that I can spend LTC to pay for porn. Deal? 😂 — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) 17 апреля 2018 г.

Verge is a virtual coin designed in 2014 for people and their everyday use as an alternative to Bitcoin, otherwise referred to as an altcoin.

It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to meet its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with speedy and efficient transactions, while standing on guard to protect their privacy. To this end, it uses multiple anonymity-centric networks such as TOR and I2P.