'The Future Has Cum': PornHub Now Accepts Bitcoin Rival (VIDEO)

The world’s largest pornography website has partnered up with crypto currency Verge, making it easier for customers to pay for PornHub products.

PornHub has uploaded an entertaining advertisement on YouTube, with the slogan "The Future Has Cum," commenting on its recent partnership with the Verge cryptocurrency.

The widely-visited porn site will now offer customers an easier way to pay for PornHub products, including Premium HD-quality and an ad-free subscription service.

Although PornHub is not the first adult site to accept cryptocurrency, the significance of the move lies in the legitimization of cryptocurrency as tender generally, the publication Wired reported.

The adult entertainment site’s move is also prominent because it chose to use Verge, a relatively less popular cryptocurrency, over the likes of Bitcoin and Ether.

“It’s an anonymous additional form of payment,” PornHub Vice-President Corey Price was reported by Wired as saying.

“Offering privacy-focused payment options is something we have been looking to do for a while,” he added.