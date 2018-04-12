Register
20:17 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Bitcoin ATM is placed in a public area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual currency. Such currencies are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. They are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they are traded.

    Go, Skepticism: Bitcoin Hits Two-Month High of $8,000 Despite 'Bubble' Reports

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As weird as it may seem, the price of bitcoin had skyrocketed by over $1,000 nearly overnight, with some saying getting over the psychologically important $7,000 price point has done the job.

    After several months of steady decline, the major global virtual coin has reached well above the $7,500 mark and even briefly stood at over $8,000, according to Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange

    It is not exactly clear what caused the tremendous surge in the volatile currency price, though some speculated that the increase in bitcoin investments was caused by the coin breaking the $7,000 level a short while ago.

    As compared with yesterday, bitcoin has risen by 12 percent, and it has shown a 14 percent increase from last week’s rates.

    Late last year, bitcoin rose by over 500 percent in value, coming close to a whopping $20,000 per coin. However, in early 2018 the rates were not that inspiring, possibly due to frequent reports that virtual currencies were essentially no more than a bubble, which peaked in December.

    To top it all off, the fluctuations may have been affected by recent reports over the world’s top tech giants, namely Google, Facebook and Twitter choosing to ditch online cryptocurrency advertising.

    READ MORE: Danger! Bitcoin May Plunge in Turbo Mode, Exceeding Dot-Com Bubble Crash- Report

    Other big cryptocurrencies followed bitcoin’s pattern with ethereum, ripple, bitcoin cash and EOS gaining stronger ground and experiencing an over 10 percent rise in price since yesterday.

    IBM Research - Tokyo is IBM Researcher Risa Nishiyama with SoftBank's Pepper robot using Watson in a demonstration environment
    © AP Photo / PRNewsFoto/IBM
    Hacked Retail Robot May “Greet” You With Hard Porn and Demand Bitcoin (VIDEO)

    Cryptocurrency analysts have long been speculating on bitcoin’s fate. Many said the woes are only temporary. For instance, Michael Jackson, the former COO of Skype who now works in the cryptocurrency space, told The Independent that despite the deep crunch, there’s massive effort behind the cryptocurrency world, with many new technological advances being introduced into the sphere. These are “powering faster transactions,” he noted.

    There were also reports about bitcoin becoming a new stock market indicator, with both stocks and bitcoin considered to be risk assets: Late last week, a fall in the stock market on the heels of China introducing retaliatory tariffs on American-manufactured goods corresponded to a similar dip in bitcoin’s value.

    Some experts went further and noted that bitcoin is already being used “for the same purpose as gold.” This is the point of view expressed by Stepan Gershuni, a partner at New Mining Company, and an adamant proponent of the bright future of bitcoin.

    A poster at a stall in the Santo Domingo Savio shantytown in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia advertises a theme album about the life of late drug lord Pablo Escobar. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Raul ARBOLEDA
    Alternative To 'CIA's Scam': Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon

    This forecast clashes with comments from economists at Barclay's bank this week, which labelled bitcoin's tremendous price rise in 2017 an "infection" that is contagious:

    "We developed a theoretical model of an asset price with a pool of speculative investors and compared it with actual bitcoin price behaviour to see what it might imply for the future dynamics," the economists said. “The model has clear parallels with compartmental models of the spread of an infectious disease in epidemiology."

    Related:

    Billionaires Betting on Bitcoin: Rockefellers, Soros Send Prices Soaring
    Bitcoin Hater Soros Poised to Partake in Cryptocurrency Trading - Reports
    India Bans Banks, Financial Institutions from Dealing With VCs including Bitcoin
    Google Play Users Beware! Rogues May Be Mining Bitcoin When You Are Running Apps
    Fight for Cyborg Rights: Man Sued for Implanting Chip as Travel & Bitcoin Card
    Tags:
    dot-com bubble, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency, gold, stock market, bitcoin, Coinbase, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse