Register
18:23 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People attend the opening ceremony of world's first public Bitcoin monument, placed at a roundabout connecting two roads at the city centre in Kranj, Slovenia, March 13, 2018

    Danger! Bitcoin May Plunge in Turbo Mode, Exceeding Dot-Com Bubble Crash- Report

    © REUTERS/ Borut Zivulovic
    Business
    Get short URL
    153

    Nearly a generation ago, the once-vaunted dot-coms of the 'new economy' crashed within a short period of time, along with the millionaire dreams of many daring young Silicon Valley startups and the venture capitalists who loved them. Bitcoin may repeat their fate, albeit at a much faster pace.

    Morgan Stanley has likened the current market position of Bitcoin to the dot-com boom and its subsequent collapse, saying that in their most "exuberant," epoch dot-coms skyrocketed by 250 to 280 percent, according to research published by the firm on Monday. Sheena Shah, a strategist with the Wall Street investment banking giant, remarked that Bitcoin has already outperformed the turn-of-the-century craze 15 times over.

    READ MORE: Hacked Robot Retailer May "Greet" You With Hard Porn and Demand Bitcoin (VIDEO)

    Bitcoin has already seen a number of highs and lows, demonstrating the sheer volatility of the virtual segment, similarly to the dot-com boom of the late 90s. To date, as many as four bear markets have hit Bitcoin, which has plunged about 45 to 50 percent every time. Ms Shah has drawn parallels to the five declines of the dot-com bubble, which deflated several times before finally bursting.

    She continued: "The Nasdaq's bear market from 2000 had five price declines, averaging a surprisingly similar amount of 44 percent.”

    "The follow-up rally for both bitcoin and the Nasdaq always saw falling trading volumes,” Shah warned.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    'Bitcoin Is Already Used as Gold' - Partner in Cryptocurrency Company

    Interestingly, she saw a correlation between an increase in trading and investors’ rush to get out of the segment. The analysis carried out by the financial giant couldn’t but cause worry among cryptocurrency investors, who have increasingly opted for inter-currency exchanges. For instance, a wider use of Tether tokens marks a notable shift from the conventional US dollar, or China’s yuan and Japanese yen used in similar operations.

    "Over the coming years, we think that market focus could turn increasingly towards cross trades between cryptocurrencies/tokens, which would transact via distributed ledgers only and not via the banking system," the financier concluded.

    READ MORE: Crypto-Banking on the Rise: Liechtenstein Bank Allows for Bitcoin Investments

    According to the latest data, Bitcoin first lost in value following US tech titan Google’s decision to ban virtual currency ads, then went up a little bit and is now worth $8,593.84.

    Last week, Google announced it would eliminate advertising related to cryptocurrencies and related products across all its ad platforms starting in June in an attempt to guard "the ads ecosystem."


    Related:

    Hot News for Bitcoin Fanatics: Welcome New Heater That Can Mine Cryptocurrency
    'Bitcoin Is Already Used as Gold' - Partner in Cryptocurrency Company
    Crypto-Banking on the Rise: Liechtenstein Bank Allows for Bitcoin Investments
    'Grand Theft': 600 Powerful Bitcoin-Mining Computers Stolen in Iceland
    Hacked Robot Retailer May "Greet" You With Hard Porn and Demand Bitcoin (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, bubble, economics, bitcoin, dot-com bubble, public finances, Morgan Stanley, Wall Street, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse