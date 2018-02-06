Bitcoin Bubble on Verge of Bursting? Twitter Panics as Price Dives Below $6,000

The cryptocurrency plunged 20 percent to a three-month low, having fallen to $5,920 for the first time in several months, according to Bloomberg news.

Bitcoin’s collapse comes almost two months after it hit a record high of $19,511, and netizens are extremely concerned about the series of major setbacks that the virtual currency has recently faced. Many users have been panicking since they’ve seen the possible crash picking up speed, with experts saying the bitcoin bubble is showing signs of bursting.

Friend: Did you see #Bitcoin today? Sorry bro.



Me: I buy dips like this bro.



Friend: This looks more like a crash…I think it's done.



Me: I buy crashes like this bro. — Ben (@coinreserve) 6 февраля 2018 г.

These were returned tonight. This is what happens when Bitcoin crashes. Maybe GPUs will actually be back to normal soon. @ButtCoin pic.twitter.com/8OEJ2ZRZyN — Kermomancer (@Cloud3514) 6 февраля 2018 г.

As expected Bitcoin now crashes below $6000. Now the $5K handle is reached. And the US Congressional Hearing on Crypto-Scams is still a day away. HODL nuts will hold their melting Bitcoins all the way down to ZERO while scammers and whales dump and run… — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) 6 февраля 2018 г.

While others tried to quell the social media storm, reassuring people that bitcoin still remains a good investment:

If you're freaking out about the stock market or the crypto crash you're doing it wrong



Bitcoin is no worse an investment today than yesterday, same with stocks. Investing is a game played over years, not days. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) 5 февраля 2018 г.

The majority sees a crash, the few see an opportunity. #bitcoin — Armin van Bitcoin ⚡ (@ArminVanBitcoin) 5 февраля 2018 г.

It appears that Ari Paul, co-founder of BlockTower Capital, actually predicted bitcoin’s decline below $6k in January:

I wrote this with BTC near its highs; I wasn’t picking an exact level for the low. $6k isn’t magic. Was an indication of the extreme volatility I expected in both directions. https://t.co/LawcsAt9Ku — Ari Paul (@AriDavidPaul) 5 февраля 2018 г.

5/ Bitcoin will trade at both $6,000 and $60,000 at some point in 2018. — Ari Paul (@AriDavidPaul) 14 января 2018 г.

Bitcoin which has surged more than 700%, reaching highs of $20,000, was introduced in 2009 as an independent alternative to government-backed currencies. Cryptocurrency allows people to pay for services and goods online using virtual coins.