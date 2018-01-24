First Shipment of Russia's Liquefied Gas Arrives in US - Vessel Tracking Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanker Gaselys with the first shipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) is in US waters, only a few miles away from its destination in Boston, ship tracking service Marine Traffic showed on Wednesday.

The LNG shipment is about to reach Boston after a long-winded journey, with the first leg from Russia's Yamal LNG plant to the United Kingdom, where it was picked up by French Gaselys tanker for the second part of the journey.

On January 19, the tanker appeared to turn around in the middle of the Atlantic. France's Engie company that owns the tanker told Russia's RBC newspaper that the turn was made due to bad weather.

courtesy Sovcomflot First Liquefied Natural Gas Batch From Russia’s Yamal LNG Facility Arrives in UK

Meanwhile, France received another LNG shipment from Yamal on January 10.

Yamal LNG is expected to have three production lines with the capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of LNG and one extra line with the capacity of one million tonnes. The production of LNG began at one of the lines in December 2017.