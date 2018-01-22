Final Destination of Tanker Carrying Russian Gas to US 'Didn't Change' – Engie

Late last week, a tanker which was carrying Russian-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the US city of Everett reportedly made a U-turn in Atlantic to head to the Spanish port of Algeciras.

A representative of the French energy company Engie Sputnik that the final destination of a tanker carrying Russian-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG), which was en route from the Isle of Grain terminal in Britain to the US city of Everett, "did not change."

"It is still Everett, but the date of delivery has been adjusted, in particular for weather reasons," the owners of the tanker said.

The statement comes after Bloomberg reported that a tanker which was transporting Russian-produced LNG to Everett was instead heading towards the Spanish port of Algeciras near Gibraltar and should arrive there next week.

Earlier, Carol Churchill, the spokesperson for Engie's office in Boston, issued a statement to Sputnik via email that the LNG cargo that Engie Gas & LNG recently purchased was loaded onto a tanker from Engie's fleet at the Isle of Grain facility in the United Kingdom.

"Isle of Grain is a large global import/reexport facility receiving LNG from nearly all exporting countries, and is well situated to serve markets on either side of the Atlantic," Churchill pointed out.

Despite the fact that the tanker is owned by Engie, it is carrying gas produced at the Yamal LNG plant in Russia, according to the Russian business daily Kommersant.

The Russian newspaper Izvestia, for its part, cited Yury Melikhov, a spokesman for Russia's Novatek, which co-owns the Yamal LNG project, as saying that the company sold the gas to a trader and that it is no longer responsible for its transportation.