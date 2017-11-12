Register
20:36 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Gold ingots

    $8Bln Shock: 10-Minute Gold Selloff Sets Markets in Motion as Price Drops

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    169842

    Roughly 4 mln oz of gold traded Friday morning in New York, resulting in the biggest gold price decline in months, and the largest movement in the gold market in the past 60 days. The reasons behind the trades and their beneficiaries are unknown.

    Kristian Rouz – Gold posted its biggest decline in three weeks on Friday despite market volatility at its lowest since 2001, and optimistic forward-looking projections. Some 4 mln ounces changed hands that morning, setting the entire market in motion, and lifting the prices on other haven assets. 

    READ MORE: 'Secret Monetary Policy': Who Manipulates Gold Prices and Why

    Around 11 am Friday, the Comex exchange in New York recorded 40,000 contracts, each for 100 ounces of gold, which traded within 10 minutes. This massive amount of trades resulted in a 1.1-percent decline in the bullion price, down to $1,274.20/oz. 10-year US Treasury yield settled at 2.40 percent, whilst 30-year yield stood at 2.88 percent as of late Friday, putting an increased upward pressure on the Federal Reserve’s interest rates, currently at 1.16 percent. 

    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    'Magic Wand': Russia Buying Gold at Record Pace, Unlikely to Lose Momentum
    The gold market had been steady for the previous 60 days, as bullion failed to surpass the psychological threshold of $1,300/oz this year due to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, which support the demand for Treasury bonds as the primary haven asset. 

    Subsequently, investors started dumping gold, with the amount of bullion contracts exceeding 63,000 within the next half-hour. 

    The parties behind the original 40,000 contracts remain unknown, and the initial trades were likely paid at below settlement price, meaning the total worth of the deals might have been just below $8 bln. 

    "We didn’t see any headlines, any news to make gold drop $10, but it just did,” Miguel Perez-Santalla of Heraeus Metals New York said. “It’s going with someone who has a huge position that can trigger stops and make the market move in a direction."

    The trades might have been motivated by a recent report from the Swiss bank UBS AG, which said gold prices are unlikely to post further gains after a two-year rally. UBS analysts suppose the rising US Fed interest rates, the strengthening dollar, and the decline in macroeconomic risks both in the US and overseas are all the factors playing against gold. 

    "Growth dynamics are improving, and although the momentum this year is unlikely to be replicated in 2018, growth is likely to remain steady," UBS strategist Joni Teves said. "Against this backdrop, it becomes difficult to justify a strong rally in gold prices. Yet we don’t think there is a compelling reason for a sell-off either."

    Despite such a cautious outlook, some gold traders might have concluded the downside factors would outweigh the factors supporting gold prices. Tighter monetary policies in the UK and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to start wrapping up its bond-buying programme are the two most recent overseas developments, resulting in a greater investor appetite for higher-yielding equity markets, rather than gold. 

    READ MORE: Blockchain Specialist: 'Bitcoin Gold' May Break the Dominance of Large Companies

    UBS analysts expect the dollar to rally against the yen – another global safe-have asset – and to weaken against the euro, meaning both the dollar and the euro are increasingly appealing as haven assets as well, particularly so in the near-term. 

    "Our analysis suggests that investors' exposure to gold has not increased dramatically over the past couple of years despite gold's gentle recovery from the end-2015 lows," Teves says.

    Villagers plant rice in a field in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on June 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Worth Its Weight in Gold: Chinese 'Imperial' Rice Sells for $150 Per Kilo
    Gold has surged 12 percent this year, and UBS analysts expect the gold price to average at $1,285 in 2018. 

    In the past few months, the global gold market has seen several enigmatic bullion trades similar to that on Friday. In October, 2 mln ounces changed hands in 5 minutes, whilst in August, a similar amount of gold was traded within a minute – resulting, however, in an increase in the gold price. Back in June, some 1.8 mln oz changed hands within a minute. 

    Neither the sellers nor the buyers were explicitly named in any of these massive deals.

    Related:

    'Secret Monetary Policy': Who Manipulates Gold Prices and Why
    Goldman Warns of Looming Financial Crash as Monetary Stimulus Ends
    'Ace to Be Back!' Tennis Golden Girl Maria Sharapova Slams Her Critics
    Tags:
    pressure, volatility, market, gold, US Treasury, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok