Register
19:36 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of a European Union-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2017.

    Don't Look Back in Anger: UK Will Not Benefit From New EU-Japan Trade Deal

    © REUTERS/ Francois Walschaerts
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 16120

    Japan and the European Union have agreed to strike a trade deal that would cover more than a quarter of the global economy. Some say the parties are seeking to polish their image as opponents of protectionism, however, Britain who is currently still part of the EU, will not benefit from the deal which will take at least three years to negotiate.

    After months of tough negotiations in Tokyo, the four years of talks have come to an end, as the Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Brussels Thursday, June 6 to meet with the EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom. Both sides have now agreed on a fair trade deal.

    ​"We have made significant progress in negotiations, but there are still important issues to be resolved. It's extremely important for Japan and the EU to fly the flag of free trade amid protectionist moves by reaching a swift outline agreement," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a recent statement. 

    President of the European Council (EC) Donald Tusk has said that the deal showcases the importance of the EU and that Brexit should not make other countries think the bloc is unnecessary.

    "In the context of the discussion about Brexit, we have heard statements claiming that it isn't worth being in the European Union, as it is easier to do global trade outside of the EU. Today we have shown that this is not true. The EU is more and more engaged globally, and ahead of the EU are negotiations with Mercosur countries, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia and others," President Tusk said.

    European affairs analyst Yannis Koutsomitis told Sputnik why the EU and Japan would both find the newly-struck deal beneficial.

    "Well, first of all for European businesses and companies get access to a vast amount of public services in Japan and procurement and also, they will get access to the Japanese market in terms of food and agriculture. I think this is the main topic that both parties can benefit from since Japan has significant surplus on joint trade. Also Japan will get access to the European car market, as most of the tariffs that are now in place for Japanese cars plays out in the next few years," Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik.

    However, the trade agreement is not all good news. The UK, which will be exiting the EU in 2019 — if Brexit negotiations go smoothly — may not benefit from the deal as it takes some time to set up. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) took three years for instance, and therefore the likelihood is that Britain will have left the bloc already.

    "If we take into consideration the time it took for the European and Canadian agreement, it took three years to finalize… I don't think that Britain will be in the EU by the time this new agreement will come into effect, so I think Britain will need to negotiate a new agreement, on new terms with the Japanese government," Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik.

    This agreement sent a strong message to the world, Mr. Koutsomitis believes, as both sides placed a huge amount of importance on signing a fair trade deal — one which addressed environmental issues and was beneficial to both parties.

    "Much significance has been placed by the European officials on having a fair trade which means there will be strict regulations on labor and on environmental issues. There will be a special clause that will describe how the two parties will enforce the Paris Agreement, so the political signal from European countries is that they want to have open trade with big countries in the world, but on the other hand have fair trade as well," Mr. Koutsomitis said.

    ​However, some critics have said that EU leaders may be giving up privacy for profits as the deal could erode the EU's digital privacy regime.

    Data is a sensitive topic and is crucial for companies and banks. Under the current regulations, if a European business wants to sell products in Japan and store customer data such as card details, it needs to do so on Japanese territory and in Japanese servers. This ultimately increases the cost to businesses and is also the same for Japanese businesses operating in Europe.

    "Well these are legitimate concerns and it will definitely be one of the most delicate issues that will be negotiated in the coming months […] the devil lies in the detail, but there is clear political will on both sides to have sound agreements that will pass all the 38 national and regional Parliaments of Europe after the adventures of the CETA agreement in Europe,"  Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Final Text of EU-Japan Trade Deal to Be Ready by End of 2017
    EU, Japan to Strike Free Trade, Strategic Partnership Deals at Brussels Summit
    Chief EU Negotiator Expects Agreement With UK on 3 Most Important Brexit Issues
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, trade deal, Brexit, private data, business, investment, European Union, Fumio Kishida, Shinzo Abe, Cecilia Malmstrom, Donald Tusk, Europe, Japan, Britain, Asia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok