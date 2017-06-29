Russia, Sri Lanka in Talks on Credit Purchase of Gepard 5.1 Frigates

© AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena India Sends Three Ships With Aid, Rescue Teams as Sri Lanka Reels Under Flood

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia is in talks with Sri Lanka on the credit purchase of Gepard-class Project 1166.1 frigates, the Gepard 5.1, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The delivery of the project Gepard 5.1 to Sri Lanka is planned on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement on providing a state export credit for its financing," Maria Vorobyeva said.

She said the issue is being addressed with government bodies including the Russian Finance Ministry.