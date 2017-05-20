Going Big: Riyadh, Washington Sign Agreements Worth $280Bln

DUBAI (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, Saudi Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, signed cooperation agreements with a number of US energy companies.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Aramco said in a press release that it expected to sign 13 deals worth about $50 billion with US counterparts, including US energy giant General Electric, Nabors, Mcdermott, Honeywell, Weatherford and others.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, earlier on Saturday, that Washington and Riyadh had signed arms contracts worth $110 billion on US military sales to Saudi Arabia.

Foreign companies are expected to open new plants in Saudi Arabia and train Saudi workers within the signed deals.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday and held talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, making Saudi Arabia the first country he visited as the President of the United States.