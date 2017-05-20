Washington, Riyadh Agree $110Bln Contracts on Military Sales to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed arms contracts worth $110 billion on US military sales to Riyadh, a White House official said Saturday.

"On Saturday, in a significant expansion of the over seven-decade long security relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the President [Donald Trump] and Secretary [Rex] Tillerson will attend a signing ceremony for almost $110 Billion worth of Foreign Military Sales cases via Letters of Offer and Acceptance and future defense capabilities under development listed in a Memorandum of Intent to support Saudi Arabia's defense needs," the official told reporters.

According to the White House, these contracts will significantly expand the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of security and promote stability in the region.

"[This contracts are] also bolstering the Kingdom's ability to contribute to counter terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on the U.S. military to conduct those operations," the spokesperson said adding that these agreements would support "tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industrial base."

Trump arrived in Riyadh earlier in the day, making Saudi Arabia the first country he visited as the President of the United States.

During the visit, Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as a meeting with the leaders of six Arabian monarchies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and take part in the summit of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries along with some 50 other heads of state or government.