19:11 GMT +329 April 2017
    Aircraft at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

    Popularity of Russian Pilots on the Rise in China (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    146991

    In recent years, Chinese airlines have made tremendous progress in terms of the rising need for air transportation. Due to that airlines such as Chengdu Airlines and Sichuan Airlines have started actively inviting foreign pilots to work for them. A Sputnik correspondent soon discovered that these companies show great interest in Russian pilots.

    Chinese workers wave flags as a truck pulls out the first twin-engine 158-seater C919 passenger plane made by The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) during a ceremony at the company's hangar near the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    China's New Jet Airliner to Be Tested in First Quarter of 2017
    A Sputnik correspondent visited the headquarters of Chengdu Airlines, where he talked with the head of personnel. The correspondent also met with Russian pilots who work for the Chinese airlines and met with representatives of the recruiting company WASINC, which selects pilots around the world for Chinese airlines.

    Currently, Russian pilots are one of the most sought after on the Chinese market. According to representatives of the Chinese airlines, the main competitive advantages of Russian pilots are their excellent flight technique honed by long-term practice in Russian airlines, which are distinguished by a special corporate culture and discipline.

    At the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    At the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport

    According to aviation experts, over the next 10-20 years, China will need 4 —5,000 aircraft pilots each year. In addition to that, China has also become the world's largest buyer of passenger aircraft Airbus and Boeing.

    With such a rapid development, China is facing an acute shortage of experienced flight captains.

    Aircraft at the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    Aircraft at the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport

    “In Chengdu Airlines there are 21 pilots from Russia, so they are accounting for 36 percent of all the pilots in the company. Russian pilots have a good command of the flight technique, and they can communicate effectively in the team. We hope to attract as many Russian pilots as possible,” Wang Ping from Chengdu Airlines told Sputnik correspondent in an interview.

    He further said that compared to Europeans, Americans and South Americans, “Russians possess superior flight technique.”

    2017 National Aviation Infrastructure Show
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russian Aviation Company S7 Group Upgrades to Aerospace Holding
    Du Shengtao, head of the recruiting department at Chengdu Airlines said, “In May we plan to hold a job fair in Russia. In our opinion, there are a lot of pilots in Russia and they are distinguished by the best flight technique, physical and psychological qualities. We hope that even more Russian pilots will choose our airline.”

    One such Russian pilot who currently works for the Chinese airline is Mark Khokhlov. He has been working with Chengdu Airlines for about a year. Before that, he was the captain of Russian S7 airlines.

    Former captain in Siberia Airlines and UTair Dmitry Radaev
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    Former captain in Siberia Airlines and UTair Dmitry Radaev

    “The [Chengdu] airline was introduced to me by one of my colleagues. I am very pleased with my choice. It offers comfortable conditions and work schedule. I work for six weeks and then I’m off for four weeks, so I can spend my holidays in Russia or elsewhere,” Khokhlov said.

    At the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    At the Chengdu Shuangliu International airport

    He said that the pay is quite high and his Chinese counterparts are all on good terms with the Russian pilots so the work environment is friendly as well.

    Former captain in Siberia Airlines and UTair Dmitry Radaev
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    Former captain in Siberia Airlines and UTair Dmitry Radaev

    “A lot of pilots from Russia are working in Hainan and Sichuan Airlines. This is an opportunity to learn to operate a large type of aircraft. In China, the air transportation market is developing very powerfully,” Khokhlov added.

    One of Boeing's latest forecast reports suggests that in the next 20 years, Chinese aircraft manufacturers, such as China Southern Airlines, Air China, etc., will need about 6,330 new aircraft with a total value of about $950 billion, which is 17% of the global demand for aircraft.

    That means that China will bypass the US and become the world's largest market for aircraft and tourism.

    Chengdu airlines
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    Chengdu airlines

    Currently, China holds second place in the market of aviation development. Steven Turner, chairman of the Wasinc recruiting company, which deals with hiring pilots for Chinese airlines, said that despite the fact that the Chinese have significantly increased the number of pilots working for the Chinese airlines, it is still not quite enough to meet the rapidly developing Chinese market.

    Pilots of the Chengdu Airlines
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gavrikova
    Pilots of the Chengdu Airlines

    “We have been operating in the Chinese market for 10 years; about 50-60 pilots from Russia are working in the Chinese airlines. For some time, Chinese airlines could not hire pilots from Russia because they did not have access to their so-called history,” Turner said.

    He further added that, “Since 2015, however, they [Chinese airlines] began to receive pilots from Russia and realized that Russian pilots are highly qualified, not only from the point of view of technical skills but also in terms of their ability to communicate well in a team setting.

    In Turner’s opinion, Russia is a priority market. The company has also started hiring female pilots now.

