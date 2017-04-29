Register
14:38 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2017

    After Lacklustre Q1 GDP, Trump Reassures Economy Will Lift Off

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Business
    Get short URL
    120422

    US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence the US economy will accelerate to 4-5 percent annualized growth over the next few years after the fiscal stimulus and deregulation take effect. Until then, US economic growth is poised to be quite modest, at roughly 2 percent year-on-year.

    Kristian Rouz — The US economy expanded by a dismal 0.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, after having grown by 1.6 percent for the entire 2016, its slowest since 2011. US President Donald Trump, whose campaign promises included a significant acceleration of the economic growth, commented on the Commerce Department GDP report the next day after its release, saying that achieving a quicker sustainable growth will be a matter of several coming years.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #First100Days of Trump’s Domestic Policy

    Trump reiterated that his pledge of spurring the economy up to 4-5-percent annualized growth is still intact.

    "I really believe it," Trump said in a Fox News interview. "We're saying 3 (percent) but I say 4 over the next few years. And I say there's no reason we shouldn't be able to get at some point into the future to 5 and above." 

    Whilst some market participants and observers were somewhat discouraged by the continued slowdown of the US economy in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, many investors are looking beyond the GDP data and at other macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation. With GDP figures being rather retrospective, monthly inflation reports provide a more flexible batch of data, allowing for forward-looking projections.  

    US inflation has broken above the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target, up to 2.3 percent in April, suggesting the consumer demand is poised to accelerate in the current quarter, whilst the US borrowing costs will go up quicker than previously expected. It was the sluggish consumer demand that weighed on GDP growth in the first quarter, but gains in core inflation and, more importantly, payroll inflation, suggest the economy will mildly accelerate even before the White House enacts its fiscal stimulus package.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump's Attempts to Challenge Power Structure in US His 'Biggest Achievements'

    "The inflation data is more important than the miss in other components," Anthony Cronin of the New York branch of Societe Generale SA wrote. "It puts more pressure on the Fed and comes on the back of the strong European CPI print this morning." 

    According to a separate report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, US employment cost index rose by 8pc in Q1, its quickest pace of gains since 2007. With wage growth lifting off its decade-long stagnation levels, the outlook on household consumption is now brighter for the remainder of this year.  

    Domestic consumption drives roughly 72 percent of the US GDP.  

    Besides, the tax plan, proposed by Trump during this outgoing week, encouraged more optimistic forecasts on US business activity. Significant business and individual tax cuts are seen as supporting consumer activity, effectively staving off the possible spillovers of the Fed rising base interest rates. With more disposable cash at hand, many consumers will not have to rely on borrowed money to finance some of their purchases.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump's Reforms in First 100 Days: 'No New Major Laws Have Been Passed'

    "The economic plan under Trump will grow the economy and will create massive amounts of revenues, trillions of dollars in additional revenues," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.  

    Yet, whilst the US economy is still anticipating the reforms promised by Trump, the pace of growth is going to be quite modest this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently expects the US economy to expand by 2.3 percent this year, but the Federal Reserve's reaction to the surge of inflation in the form of tightening the monetary policies might affect actual growth this year, the IMF warned.  

    "Financial markets are buoyant and expect … fiscal expansion and deregulation in the United States," the IMF said. "If confidence and market sentiment remain strong, short-term growth could indeed surprise on the upside." 

    Meanwhile, Trump said that lingering foreign trade deficits are hurting the US economic growth, and whilst the situation slightly improved in 1Q17 in this regard, the international trade still poses challenges to the US. There are also structural challenges, such as low labor productivity, the IMF warned. With the fiscal reform package still on its way, it might be derailed by partisan politics in Washington.  

    Until after the fiscal reforms pass the Congress, the US annualised growth will hardly surpass about 2 percent, which is far below Trump's aim.

    Tags:
    economy, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok