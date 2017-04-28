Register
18:55 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Euros

    Eurozone Inflation, Growth Accelerate, Defying Political Fears

    © Flickr/
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 166322

    Despite the uncertainty stemming from the French election, which has kept Eurozone investors in check, first quarter economic growth was solid across the bloc, and the recent acceleration in core inflation supports the view of the economy getting back on track again.

    Kristian Rouz – The core prices index in the 19-nation euro area accelerated to just below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2-percent target, also supporting a moderate pickup in economic growth.

    Euro
    © AFP 2017/ MARTTI KAINULAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    The ECB might consider a sooner normalization of their monetary policies by removing the bond-buying program and raising base borrowing costs. However, the Eurozone’s monetary authorities are likely to abstain from decisive action until after the elections in France and Germany in May and September, respectively, are over, clearing the political perspective.

    According to a Friday report from Eurostat, the Eurozone’s core inflation measure rose to 1.9pc year-on-year in April from 1.5pc the previous month, reflecting the acceleration of consumer demand and gains in factory input and output costs. The April reading beat earlier expectations, and as inflation is now almost in line with the ECB target, the cost of credit is poised to go up in the near-term.

    The main driver behind the Eurozone’s inflation has been the recent surge in crude oil prices, driving factory input costs. In April, energy costs rose by 7.5pc year-on-year, whereas last April annualized energy costs had slumped by 8.7pc. The rebound in other raw material prices also contributed to gains in the core price index. On the other hand, still ultra-affordable credit is driving consumer demand, which is also surging amid the gradually-improving labor market.

    "The April/March swings in Eurozone consumer price inflation – both the headline rate and the core rate — were influenced substantially by pricing distortions, resulting from the fact that Easter occurred in mid-April in 2017 compared to late March in 2016," Howard Archer of HIS Markit said.

    In February, however, Eurozone core inflation had hit the ECB’s targeted 2pc, but pulled back in March. However, inflation fluctuations just around the central bank target are an indications of solidifying economic growth.

    The ECB, however, is unlikely to immediately react to the upbeat data with a policy response. On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi warned investors to not anticipate any monetary policy tightening yet, because the surge in inflation might not be sustainable.

    "Today's rise in core inflation makes that narrative slightly more difficult to maintain," Cathal Kennedy of RBC Capital Markets said.

    In a separate report, the European Commission said their Economic Sentiment Indicator, a key forward-looking measure of the Eurozone's business and consumer confidence, advanced to 109.6 in April from 108 the previous month, hitting its highest since pre-crisis August 2007. The manufacturing sector reported its best sentiment since the 2011 debt crisis, and levels of investment are now expected to rise by 5pc this year compared to the 3pc anticipated after the Commission last measured economic sentiment in November.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Eurozone Crisis: 'Extend and Pretend Game' Cannot Last
    Both the gains in inflation and the continued increase in economic confidence across the Eurozone put investors’ main focus on the June policy meeting at the ECB. The monetary authorities might then provide more details on the tapering of their bond-buying program, as well as interest rates.

    The meeting will also take place after the momentous French election, which might result in France leaving the Eurozone and the EU altogether.

    A separate report from France showed that the French economy had slowed down in the first quarter to 0.3pc from 0.5-percent growth in 4Q16, with consumer spending easing in the beginning of this year, undermined by the high unemployment.

    "It is very interesting to see what growth means for inflation, particularly for core inflation, which has been quite stable recently," Daniel Lenz of DZ Bank said. "In spring, you have talks between employers and unions in many Eurozone countries and if we have pay rises after years of stagnation in salaries, there could be a sharp upward move (in core prices index)."

    In other Eurozone nations, the Austrian economy posted moderate expansion in the first quarter, and the Spanish economy outperformed earlier expectations, having grown 3pc year-on-year in the first quarter.

    The French election, however, is holding back the gains in stock markets and increases in the Eurozone bond yields, as the perspective of Frexit in currently one of the major factors of economic uncertainty. Nonetheless, despite investor cautiousness, the Eurozone is on course for a gradual acceleration of its GDP growth, as the manufacturing component is becoming increasingly prominent.

    Related:

    ECB Warns Trump's Victory, Brexit May Undermine Eurozone Stability
    ECB President Draghi Cautiously Advocates Ultra-Low Rates as Costs Mount
    ECB Warns of Fresh Financial Woes Due to Post-Brexit Blowback
    Tags:
    inflation, euro, The European Central Bank (ECB), European Union, eurozone, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok