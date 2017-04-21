Japan Interested in Electric Power Projects With Russia - Energy Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) — He added that had he held energy talks with heads of over 30 Japanese companies, including Marubeni, Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Olfert Japan Hopes Russia, China to Help Settle North Korea Nuclear Issue

"They were primarily interested in deep conversion of hydrocarbons, developing cooperation in the field of electric power, construction of renewable energy sources," Novak said on a visit to Japan.

He said the more than 30 firms with which he met included the heads of Mitsui and Mitsubishi, and added that the sides discussed attracting Japanese business and investment into Russia.

"[Talks were held] with the Russian-Japanese economic cooperation committee of the Japan Federation of Economic Organizations [Keidanren], who is also the president of Marubeni," Novak said.

The minister also stated that Japan was interested in forming a power generating equipment joint venture with Russia.