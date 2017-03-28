Register
15:23 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town on February 12, 2015

    South African Investment Appeal at Stake Amid President-FinMin Standoff

    © AFP 2017/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6212

    South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma discussed a possible discharge of the market-friendly Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, whilst meddling with his policies, aimed at encouraging foreign investment, rendering market participants skeptical of the nation’s economic prospects.

    Kristian Rouz – South African President Jacob Zuma is back at it: his long-standing conflict with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has escalated to the point where the Head of State is considering Gordhan’s dismissal yet again, sending the rand’s FX rate sharply lower.

    A woman holds a bottle of soft drink as she shops around at a local supermarket in the Township of Zandspruit, Greater Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 15, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ MUJAHID SAFODIEN
    Zuma’s Anti-Coke Crusade to Further Hamper South Africa’s Investment
    The late 2015 scenario seems to be repeating, yet the extended political tumult is a much greater threat to the fragile South African economy, as the nation has balanced to the edge of a ‘junk’ credit rating for over a year already.

    Gordhan, the South African finance minister since December 2015, has won the praise of investors and international rating agencies for repeatedly saving the nation’s credit rating since his appointment into the office. However, his vision of much-needed economic reform differs greatly from President Zuma’s agenda aimed at greater centralization at an increased, dirigiste role of the government in the economy.

    The conflict between Zuma and Gordhan has how exacerbated, as the president had said in a conversation with his political allies he intends to fire the Finance Minister.

    Zuma, of the ruling African National Congress Party (ANC), sent the national currency, the rand, plummeting against a basket of major currencies. The president discussed his plans to dismiss Gordhan, also of the ANC, in a private conversation with high-ranking members of the South African Communist Party.

    South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town on February 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA
    Amid FinMin Woes, South Africa's President Admits 'Major Challenges' to Economy
    Such a situation is potentially bearing the hazard of a political crisis, as Zuma apparently feels more comfortable discussing personnel decisions concerning his cabinet with the leaders of another party, rather than his own.

    Zuma and Gordhan, albeit both belong to the ANC, have a drastically different image in the eyes of investors. Market participants tend to trust Gordhan and his reform agenda. Zuma, on his part, by aligning himself with the Communist Party, sent a rather disturbing “my way or the highway” signal to the market: the president might be ambitiously enforcing his vision of the nation’s future above the needs of the market economy.

    Zuma had his meeting with the Communist Party leaders Monday in Johannesburg, and, although no official statement followed, the general market sentiment is pessimistic. The resident also recalled Gordhan from his business trip: the finance minister had scheduled meetings with US and UK investors.

    Following these events, the rand dropped 3.2 percent against the dollar, and almost 5 percent against the pound sterling. South African stocks and bonds took a beating as well, with the banking sector slumping by 2 percent. The speculation of Gordhan’s possible dismissal is interpreted in a very straightforward way: once the current finance minister is gone, a credit rating downgrade from international rating agencies is almost imminent.

    “It’s obviously going to be interpreted very negatively by the markets unless we are able to explain in a compelling manner, which I think is difficult by the way, why such a roadshow was cancelled,” Martin Kingston of NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd. in Johannesburg said.

    International rating agencies, such as Fitch and S&P, have repeatedly approved South Africa’s credit rating above ‘junk’ level over the past year mainly because of private investor trust in Gordhan and the feasibility of his reform effort. The nation’s economy has slowed to almost a halt of stagnation over the past couple of years. Mining, one of South Africa’s main sources of revenue, has been faltering since the drop in raw material prices in 2013. Agriculture is struggling amidst violent farm attacks and acute land disputes, whilst the expansion in the services sector is still insufficient to drive the broader economy.

    “The days in which manufacturing and mining could create millions of jobs are gone: the formal jobs … are disappearing across the globe. The question is not how to get them back but how to ensure that everyone can make a living without them,” Steven Friedman of the University of Johannesburg said.

    Over the past year, Gordhan’s main effort was aimed at encouraging international investors to allocate capital in the South African economy. If Gordhan leaves his office, and South Africa’s credit rating is “junked,” the nation will struggle to borrow in international money markets.

    What will happen next is the decline in South Africa’s governmental bond value, and a sharp increase in yields, a sign of higher economic instability.

    Without a sustainable influx of capital, the current expansion in the services sector will halt or reverse, resulting in the entire economy sliding into a recession as agriculture and manufacturing have been significantly weakened over the past years.

    The rand stood at 12.3 against the dollar March 27, however, market shockwaves sent it to 12.8 by Tuesday, and market participants are betting against the currency, seeing it as touching 14 in the coming days.

    Another issue that impaired market sentiment is that the powerful Gupta family, perceived as allies of the Zuma’s, have had a conflict with Gordhan. The minister previously froze the bank accounts of Sahara Computers, a company that belongs to the Guptas, along with having frozen several other accounts associated with the family.

    Zuma pulled Gordhan from his international trip to appear in court of Tuesday after the Guptas filed an application for him to do so. Gordhan previously asked the state attorney to stand in court for him. The court will determine whether the finance minister should reopen the accounts of the companies controlled by the Guptas.

    “This action by the presidency rolls back the progress we have made as a country,” Cas Coovadia, the managing director of the Banking Association of South Africa, said in a statement. “It also militates against the imperative of ensuring political and policy certainty.”

    The international rating agency Moody’s will update their view of South Africa’s credit rating April 7. The rating is still above “junk,” but a threat of economic chaos following the recent wave of political turmoil might render both investors and rating agencies even more skeptical of the economic prospects of South Africa.

    Related:

    Structural Issues Mount as South Africa's Economy Slides Into Recession
    Amid FinMin Woes, South Africa's President Admits 'Major Challenges' to Economy
    Credit Rating Downgrade Looming for South Africa Amid Economic Turmoil
    Tags:
    finance, economy, investment, Jacob Zuma, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok