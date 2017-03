© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Russian Helicopters to Demonstrate Mi-17 Repair Process to Indian Specialists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Indian and Arab investors want to buy 12-13 percent of the Russian Helicopters holding, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

“I can confirm that there is interest of Indian and Arab investors to this share of stock,” Dmitriev told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

In June 2016, Russia's state corporation Rostec signed an agreement on selling 25 percent of its company Russian Helicopters to RDIF and Middle East investment funds.

In February 2017, the consortium consisting of RDIF and Middle East investors finalized the deal.