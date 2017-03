WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — By 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) Wednesday, the Dow was up 0.97 percent, to 21,014.25 points.

Media reports noted it could be the fastest increase of 1,000 points in the history of the Dow if the index remains above 21,000 at the 4 p.m. closing bell.

The Dow hit 20,000 only 24 trading days earlier on January 25.