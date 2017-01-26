Dow Jones Industrial Average Closes Above 20,000 First Time in History

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which opened on Wednesday above 20,000 for the first time in history, closed at 20,067.

The index climbed 155.8 points or 0.78 percent.

Boeing and Caterpillar contributed most gains, according to media reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway said in a Twitter message that the bounce was the result of "the Trump effect."

The US president reacted to the news calling it "great!"