Register
17:01 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A wheat field in Russia

    World's Breadbasket: Russia to Increase Agricultural Export to N Africa, Mideast

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Venyavskiy
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Not by Oil Alone: Russia's Non-Resource Exports (10)
    111330

    Russia might increase exports of agricultural products to the Gulf states, North Africa and the Middle East by more than $1 billion in 2017, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement came following the Eurasian Export briefing, held on the sidelines of the Gulfood 2017, a food and beverage commodity expo underway in Dubai. Russia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergei Levin took part in the event.

    "Russian agricultural production is competitive in terms of quality and price, and it also meets the preferences of the majority of the countries in the [Middle East and Africa] region. This year we are able to increase exports to the countries of the region by more than $1 billion," Levin was quoted as saying in the statement.

    Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft T-50
    © Sputnik/ Grigori Sysoev
    Delhi Wants to Ascertain Production, Export Right of Russia-India 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft Project
    He stressed that Russia was a reliable trading partner for the region's countries, with the trade turnover amounting to $16.2 billion. Russia ranks fifth in terms of the volume of agricultural exports to the Middle East, the Gulf states and North Africa.

    On Monday, Levin told Sputnik that Russia and the United Arab Emirates were going to work on the facilitation of Russian agriculture exports to the UAE and third countries.

    Topic:
    Not by Oil Alone: Russia's Non-Resource Exports (10)

    Related:

    Latin America Turns to Cheap, Good Quality Russian Grain as US Prices Rise
    Russia Harvests Record Amount of Grain in Nearly 40 Years
    Russia, Bahrain Agree on Russian Meat Exports - Agriculture Watchdog
    Anti-Russian Sanctions Most Harmful for Slovenian Agriculture, Dairy Products
    Tags:
    Russian Agriculture Ministry, Sergei Levin, Middle East, North Africa, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should grow FIGS, and other things exclusive to certain zones. Be the MOST NUTS, PEANUTS, COTTON, FISH FARMS I mean ALL.
      Russia will end up selling better. And buying!! ... TRADE. And FAIR TRADE..

      Performance bonuses could include 14% for a given year , and the savings to be invested. And help employees bonuses for a year.
      Say in 2018, a farm got that. For that year the farm MUST give employees enhanced pay, and a juicy bonus. Buy new clothing or something they figure.

      Then Russia create own WALMART, OWN PARCEL, OWN BRANDS, and consumerism takes place.
      FINALLY, Russia will get on it's feet. FORGET U.S, ALL west..NATO..
      Concentrate on SAVING and improving RUSSIA ONLY.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok