World's Breadbasket: Russia to Increase Agricultural Export to N Africa, Mideast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement came following the Eurasian Export briefing, held on the sidelines of the Gulfood 2017, a food and beverage commodity expo underway in Dubai. Russia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergei Levin took part in the event.
"Russian agricultural production is competitive in terms of quality and price, and it also meets the preferences of the majority of the countries in the [Middle East and Africa] region. This year we are able to increase exports to the countries of the region by more than $1 billion," Levin was quoted as saying in the statement.
On Monday, Levin told Sputnik that Russia and the United Arab Emirates were going to work on the facilitation of Russian agriculture exports to the UAE and third countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should grow FIGS, and other things exclusive to certain zones. Be the MOST NUTS, PEANUTS, COTTON, FISH FARMS I mean ALL.
cast235
Russia will end up selling better. And buying!! ... TRADE. And FAIR TRADE..
Performance bonuses could include 14% for a given year , and the savings to be invested. And help employees bonuses for a year.
Say in 2018, a farm got that. For that year the farm MUST give employees enhanced pay, and a juicy bonus. Buy new clothing or something they figure.
Then Russia create own WALMART, OWN PARCEL, OWN BRANDS, and consumerism takes place.
FINALLY, Russia will get on it's feet. FORGET U.S, ALL west..NATO..
Concentrate on SAVING and improving RUSSIA ONLY.