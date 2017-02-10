Russia Values Economic Relations With US - Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kislyak noted that many US companies continue to make investments in Russia and do not plan to change their strategies, despite sanctions having been imposed by Washington.

"I think business partnerships between the United States and Russia is important for developing economic opportunities for each of the two countries," Kislyak stated. "The current US investments in the Russian market maybe not the most impressive at this moment, but I anticipate positive trends in the future."

The Russian ambassador also said US investors have a chance to learn more about the country and "better understand what it is and what it is not, which is extremely important in the wake of recent false accusations."

In 2015, the US investments in Russia were valued at $9.2 billion, according to a market research online portal Statista.

