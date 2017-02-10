Register
17:59 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian currency ruble on a graffiti in St. Petersburg

    Principal Conditions for Russian Economic Growth Greatly Increases

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 3010

    In 2018 and 2019, the Russian economy could grow by 3-3.5 percent a year providing a reasonable increase in investments, according to Jacques Sapir, a French economist and specialist in Russian and CIS studies. On Thursday, Sapir participated in a briefing organized by the Association of European Business.

    Building of Ministry of Economic Development in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian GDP Shrinks by 0.6% in 2016 - Economy Ministry
    Sapir noted that since the end of 2016 the Russian economy has been showing a slow upswing but in the near future the situation will probably improve.

    "Economists have a consensus forecast that in 2017 Russian GDP will increase by 1.5-2 percent."

    According to estimates by the Economic Development Ministry, this year Russia will see a 0.6-percent increase in GDP with oil prices staying at $40 a barrel and 1.1 percent growth if oil is $48 a barrel.

    "Any further forecasts are more difficult to make because there are two scenarios. If investments stay the same or insignificantly increase in 2018-2019 Russia’s GDP could show 1.2-1.5-percent growth. If investments rise at a faster pace GDP growth could reach 3 percent or even 3.5 percent," Sapir said.

    According to the economist, those numbers look even more solid amid the overall situation in the global economy.

    Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Oil Deal Boosts Russian Budget by $25.4 Bln - Russian Envoy to Int'l Groups
    "GDP growth in Germany is 1-1.5 percent, and in the United States nearly two percent. We can assume that [US President Donald] Trump’s economic policy will drive it to 2.5 percent. But in comparison to Russia, such rates are pretty low," Sapir pointed out.

    However, the situation could deteriorate if the Russian Central Bank tries to reach four-percent inflation.

    "The central bank’s target is four percent. I don’t understand where it comes from. Why not three or five percent? I think that each economy has its natural inflation rate below which there is stagnation. As I see Russia is now close it its natural inflation rate, maybe it is five-six percent. But government’s push to reach four percent may lead to stagnation," the expert explained.

    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Ruble Strengthening Amid Oil Price Increase
    Sapir also shared his thoughts on the ruble exchange rate, assuming that a partial removal of US sanctions against Russia will contribute to the ruble strengthening.

    "If Trump lifts part of the sanctions related to the financial sector the ruble could rise to 58-57/$1 by end of the year and even to 55-52/$1, according to different estimates," he concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian GDP to Grow by 1% in 2017 Amid 2.7% Growth of World Economy – UN Report
    Russia Should Boost Investment, Human Capital to Sustain Growth - World Bank
    Russian Government ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About 2017 Growth Outlooks
    World Bank Forecasts Russia’s GDP Growth for 2017 at 1.5%
    Tags:
    investment, ruble, GDP, economy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok