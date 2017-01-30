Emirates Adjusts Flight Crews on US-Bound Flights to Comply With Trump’s Order

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Trump signed an executive order on Friday to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, while also blocking the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.

"The recent change to the US entry requirements for nationals of seven countries applies to all travellers and flight operations crews. To date, no Emirates crew has been affected by the change. We have made the necessary adjustments to our staffing to comply with the latest requirements. Emirates continues to operate flights to the US, as scheduled," the Emirates’ spokesman said, as quoted by the Khaleej Times newspaper.

A small number of airline’s passengers were affected by the new US measures, and the company is providing re-bookings to the affected passengers, if applicable, the Emirates’s spokesman added, according to the newspaper.

Other airlines also had to make changes in accordance with the new order. The Qatar Airways, the EgyptAir and Dutch airline KLM turned away immigrants from boarding US-bound flights, according to media reports.

Major Australian airline Qantas announced that it would offer refunds or a change of destination to their passengers in case they were affected by Trump's order.