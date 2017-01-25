EU Ambassador to China Praises Beijing's Commitment to Free Trade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping's opening speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos took a swipe at encroaching protectionism and staunchly advocated globalization and free trade.

The Chinese leader stated that no country would benefit from trade wars in an apparent dig at new US President Donald Trump, who is scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), has threatened to impose higher import barriers and has accused China of manipulating its currency.

"We appreciate this commitment by China not only to open up its own market but also to very much support and champion an open international trading system," Schweisgut said, as quoted by the NBC broadcaster.

Schweisgut expressed confidence that the Chinese leader's remarks will be followed by concrete results but declined to comment on Europe's expectations regarding the demise of the TPP.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also stated that the country was ready to lead free trade initiatives if the Western world was to quit its advocacy of lower barriers.